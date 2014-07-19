UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
KIEV, July 19 Ukraine has "compelling evidence" that the crew which operated the missile system Kiev says shot down a Malaysian airliner were Russian citizens and they must be questioned, the country's counter intelligence chief said on Saturday.
Vitaly Nada told a news conference: "We have compelling evidence that this terrorist act was committed with the help of the Russian Federation. We know clearly that the crew of this system were Russian citizens."
He also called on Russia to give Ukraine the names and surnames of the crew so that Kiev could question them. (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders