KIEV, July 19 Ukraine has "compelling evidence" Russia played a defining role in the shooting down of a Malaysian airliner by providing the rebels with missile systems and a crew, the country's counter intelligence chief said on Saturday.

Vitaly Naida said Kiev had proof three BUK-1, or SA-11 radar guided missile systems, had entered Ukraine from neighbouring Russia along with a three-man crew.

"We have compelling evidence that this terrorist act was committed with the help of the Russian Federation. We know clearly that the crew of this system were Russian citizens," he told a news conference.

Calling on Russia to give Ukraine the names and surnames of the crew so that Kiev could question them, he said the three systems had now been moved back to Russia, showing journalists pictures of the missile systems in various locations.

