NEW YORK, June 19 Ukraine's Finance Minister
Natalia Yaresko voiced optimism on Friday that introducing an
economic growth-related instrument to the debt negotiations with
private creditors will help them reach a collaborative
agreement.
"I think that the introduction of the value recovery element
is something that can help us reach a consensus agreement,"
Yaresko told New York-based investors via video conference call
arranged by Ukrainian investment bank Concorde Capital.
A value recovery instrument, which can rise or fall in value
based upon economic growth rates, is often used in debt
restructurings by sovereign governments. It is often takes the
form of a GDP warrant.
Ukraine is negotiating with foreign bondholders to
restructure $23 billion worth of debt, but talks have soured
over a disagreement on the necessity of a writedown on the
principal of the bonds. Kiev is threatening a debt moratorium if
it cannot reach an agreement with creditors.
"I think it is critically important though that we get over
the hump of 'no haircuts.' There is not a solution for Ukraine
that simply addresses the liquidity issue. This is a liquidity
and solvency problem," Yaresko said.
