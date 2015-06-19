(Adds comments, background, byline)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 19 Ukraine's Finance Minister
Natalia Yaresko voiced optimism on Friday that introducing an
economic growth-related instrument to the debt negotiations with
private creditors will help them reach a collaborative
agreement.
"I think that the introduction of the value recovery element
is something that can help us reach a consensus agreement,"
Yaresko told New York-based investors via video conference call
arranged by Ukrainian investment bank Concorde Capital.
A value recovery instrument, which can rise or fall in value
based upon economic growth rates, is often used in debt
restructurings by sovereign governments. It often takes the form
of a gross domestic product warrant.
Ukraine is negotiating with foreign bondholders to
restructure $23 billion worth of debt, but talks have soured
over a disagreement on the necessity of a writedown on the
principal of the bonds.
Earlier on Friday the government offered an updated proposal
for the debt restructuring. Yaresko warned at a press conference
in Kiev that Ukraine would halt debt payments if the bondholders
did not agree to a "last chance" offer in further talks.
The ad-hoc group of creditors acknowledged the receipt of
the new proposal, which maintains a coupon and principal cut as
well as maturity extensions on the debt. Bondholders said they
would respond in due course.
Yaresko reiterated her warning to the New York-based
investors, saying: "I think it is critically important though
that we get over the hump of 'no haircuts.' There is not a
solution for Ukraine that simply addresses the liquidity issue.
This is a liquidity and solvency problem."
The new offer is based on a worsened outlook for the
Ukrainian economy. The forecast is for a 7.5 percent contraction
in the economy in 2015, which follows a 6.8 percent contraction
last year, due to the financial toll of a pro-Russian separatist
conflict in the industrial eastern regions that erupted in April
2014.
However, in her video call with New York, Yaresko said the
value recovery instrument could work well for investors.
"There have been differences of opinion between different
parties involved about whether or not we, together with the IMF,
have underestimated the pace of the future return to growth. And
if that has been underestimated and in fact the estimates are
too conservative, the value recovery instrument will help I
think bridge that gap," Yaresko said.
Ukraine is working toward a target of 71 percent debt-to-GDP
ratio by 2020, Yaresko said.
IMF chief Christine Lagarde welcomed Ukraine's effort to
reach a deal with creditors and reiterated that the Fund would
continue to lend to Ukraine even if a deal is not reached and
Ukraine suspends debt payments.
(Reporting By Daniel Bases; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)