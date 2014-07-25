MOSCOW, July 25 An Italian-Russian project to
build a new generation small submarine has been suspended
because of the "political situation" following Western sanctions
on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, Itar-Tass news agency said on
Friday.
The decade-old deal between Russian company Rubin and
Italian shipmaker Fincantieri to build a 1,000-ton
diesel submarine, the S-1000, is part of President Vladimir
Putin's plans to revamp Russia's fighting force.
"To our regret, due to the well-known political situation
this project has been suspended," Itar-Tass quoted Igor Vilnit,
the head of Rubin's Central Design Bureau for Marine
Engineering, as saying.
Rubin declined immediate comment to Reuters.
The latest round of U.S. sanctions targeted Russian arms
producers, including some of the most iconic names in Soviet and
Russian weaponry.
The downing of a Malaysian passenger jet in eastern Ukraine
has also put the spotlight on arms cooperation with Moscow,
including French plans to deliver a helicopter carrier to
Russia.
(Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel, Editing by Timothy Heritage)