TOKYO, March 17 The Japanese government does not
recognise a referendum in Crimea on seceding from Ukraine and
calls upon Russia not to annex the Ukrainian region, its top
government spokesman said on Monday.
Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that
Tokyo will respond on sanctions against Russia in coordination
with the Group of Seven leading economies.
Crimea's Moscow-backed leaders declared a 96-percent vote in
favour of quitting Ukraine and annexation by Russia in a
referendum Western powers said was illegal and will bring
immediate sanctions.