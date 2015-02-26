MOSCOW Feb 26 Russian fighter jets will take
part in exercises on thwarting a potential missile attack in the
Barents Sea, RIA news agency said on Thursday.
It said MiG-31 jets were taking part in the initial part of
the exercises in the Perm region and the next stage would be
launched in the next few days from the Monchegorsk airfield in
the Murmansk region of northern Russia.
The Barents Sea is off the coasts of Russia and NATO member
state Norway. NATO states have voiced concern over an increase
in Russian military exercises and "near misses" with Russian
military aircraft since the conflict in east Ukraine began.
