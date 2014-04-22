SLAVIANSK, Ukraine, April 22 Pro-Russian
separatists in eastern Ukraine said on Tuesday they were holding
an American journalist in the city of Slaviansk and the online
news site Vice News said it was trying to secure the safety of
its reporter Simon Ostrovsky.
The self-declared separatist mayor of Slaviansk told a news
conference his men were holding an American journalist.
Vyacheslav Ponomaryov did not name him but journalists working
in the area said Ostrovsky had been detained by gunmen on Monday
and, unlike others taken with him, had not yet been released.
Vice News said on its Web site it was "aware of the
situation and is in contact with the U.S. State Department and
other appropriate government authorities to secure the safety
and security of our friend and colleague, Simon Ostrovsky".
The American has been covering the crisis in Ukraine for
weeks. His last posting on Twitter was on Monday when he covered
an earlier news conference by the separatist leader.
He noted that during the news conference a woman working
with the separatists "called us all liars" and then asked
journalists for donations for the funerals of militants who had
been killed in a gunfight the previous day.
(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic in Slaviansk and Alastair
Macdonald in Kiev; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by
Robin Pomeroy)