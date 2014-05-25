ROME May 25 An Italian journalist is believed
to have been killed near the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk
where pro-Russian forces have been fighting Ukrainian government
troops, Ukrainian authorities told the Italian foreign ministry.
Andrea Ronchelli, who Italian media reports said was a
freelance photographer, was killed along with a Russian national
but his body had not yet been formally identified, the Italian
ministry said in a statement issued on Sunday.
The two bodies had been transferred to a hospital in
Slaviansk, the statement said. Members of Ronchelli's family
were expected to arrive in Kiev on Sunday.
(Reporting by James Mackenzie; Editing by Louise Ireland)