ROME May 25 An Italian journalist and his
Russian translator have been killed in fighting between
pro-Russian forces and Ukrainian government troops in eastern
Ukraine, the Italian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
The bodies of Andrea Rocchelli, a freelance photographer who
worked with the Cesura photographers' collective, and his
colleague, Andrey Mironov, were taken to a hospital in the town
of Slaviansk.
An earlier statement issued by the ministry identified the
journalist as Andrea Ronchelli.
Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini said she would
be speaking to her Ukrainian counterpart to ascertain what
happened in the incident.
Separately, French freelance journalist William Roguelon,
who had been travelling with Rocchelli and his translator, said
the group came under fire on the outskirts of the eastern town
on Saturday afternoon.
"We went to the area because there had been a bombing next
to a neighbourhood. So, there was nothing when we arrived. We
were an Italian journalist, a fixer, a driver," he Roguelon, who
was wounded in the attack, told reporters at Slaviansk hospital.
"After we arrived we got shot at, we threw ourselves in a
ditch, after they shot at least 40 shells onto us and the
vehicle."
Roguelon said Rocchelli and the Russian were hit by mortar
fire between rebels and Ukrainian troops while he himself had
walked off along the road looking for help.
He said he did not know for certain whether the two men were
dead when he last saw them but he said they were not moving.
"They were on the ground," he said.
