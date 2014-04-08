* Kazakh oil exports to dwindle if tougher sanctions hit
Russia
* China, Caspian region hold keys to new export routes
By Raushan Nurshayeva and Alla Afanasyeva
ASTANA/MOSCOW, April 8 Kazakhstan, which has
backed close ally Russia's actions in Ukraine, is seeking
alternative routes for its oil exports which may fall if the
West decides to toughen sanctions against Russia, a major
transit route of Kazakh crude to world markets.
A vast steppe nation of 17 million, Kazakhstan is Central
Asia's largest economy and the second-largest post-Soviet oil
producer after Russia, with which it participates in a customs
union and plans to form the Eurasian Economic Union this year.
Russia's annexation of Crimea in neighbouring Ukraine has so
far only elicited targeted sanctions against certain Russian and
Ukrainian individuals and many believe major crude producer
Russia's key position in world energy markets makes heavier
sanctions very unlikely.
But even the outside possibility of tighter sanctions as
Russian troops remain concentrated on Ukraine's eastern border
has shaken Kazakhstan's oil establishment, already on edge about
delayed output from the mammoth Kashagan oilfield.
"We don't know what sort of sanctions there can be. If our
exports are curbed in any way, this can be done mainly along
Russia-bound routes," Kazakh Oil & Gas Minister Uzakbai
Karabalin told parliament this week.
"In this case our oil exports will decrease, and we should
think better about other options."
Kazakhstan, which holds 3 percent of global recoverable oil
reserves, produced 81.7 million tonnes of oil in 2013. Last year
it exported some 22 million tonnes of crude - around 30 percent
of all exports of its own oil - via Russia's pipeline or port
infrastructure which may fall under possible Western sanctions.
In 2013 Kazakhstan exported 15.4 million tonnes via the
Atyrau-Samara pipeline, owned by Russian pipeline monopoly
Transneft, in which it is blended with Russian oil
of lower quality, and another 6.3 million tonnes by rail from
the Tengiz oilfield to the Russian Black Sea port of Taman.
Another 28.7 million tonnes of Kazakh crude from Tengiz were
exported via the Caspian Pipeline Consortium led by Chevron
. The route, running to the Russian Black Sea port of
Novorossiysk, has the status of an international pipeline but
traders have said it could also face problems if sanctions were
imposed because some Russian oil is blended into the pipeline.
CHINA, CASPIAN REGION OFFER ALTERNATIVES
Should tougher sanctions against Russia emerge, one of the
options would be to expand existing exports to the country's
giant and energy-hungry neighbour China.
Oil firms working in Kazakhstan are likely to set their
sights on the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline which runs
from Russia to feed Asian markets, said a source close to
Kazakhstan's state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas.
"For the time being we lack capacity of the
(Atasu-Alashankou) pipeline to China, so we are studying a
possibility to redirect some exports to China via the East
Siberia-Pacific Ocean pipeline, if oil transits via Russia
fall," he said.
The annual export capacity of the Russian pipeline is 50
million tonnes of crude. China-bound exports of Russian crude
totalled around 40 million tonnes last year.
There are also plans to boost the capacity of the
Atasu-Alashankou pipeline from Kazakhstan to China from today's
12 million tonnes to 20 million tonnes in the next two years,
Karabalin said.
Kazakhstan is a land-locked country, but its access to the
Caspian Sea which it shares with oil-rich littoral states could
provide another opportunity to diversify exports.
"In theory, they (Kazakhstan) could sell oil to Iran - there
is a port, and Iran may sell it further," Andrey Polischuk,
analyst with Raiffeisenbank in Moscow, said.
After its independence in 1991, Kazakhstan used oil swap
operations with Iran, sending crude from its port of Aktau to
oil terminals in the northern Iranian city of Neka.
"We are watching attentively how (the West's) attitude is
warming towards Iran," Karabalin said. "If sanctions against
Iran are lifted, we have a well-established route from Aktau to
the port of Neka."
Aktau, which can handle annually 12 million tonnes of crude,
currently uses just one half of its capacity.
Kazakhstan's government is also considering plans to ship
oil from Aktau to Azerbaijan and further to Georgia, where
KazMunaiGas owns an oil terminal in Batumi on the Black Sea.
Energy analysts say that another option could be sending oil
by sea to Azerbaijan and pumping it into the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan
pipeline running to Turkey's Mediterranean coast.
Meanwhile, oil producer TCO slashed oil exports in March via
Russia's Taman by 43 percent compared to February, already
redirecting some of its exports to Aktau.
(Additinal reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin in Moscow; Writing
by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Keiron Henderson)