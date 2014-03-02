MOSCOW, March 2 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on Sunday when asked for a response to harsh words from U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who condemned Russia's "incredible act of aggression" in Ukraine.

"No comment at the moment," Peskov said.

Kerry threatened "very serious repercussions" from the United States and other countries, including sanctions to isolate Russia economically, a day after President Vladimir Putin declared Russia had the right to intervene militarily in its neighbour.