MOSCOW, March 2 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
declined to comment on Sunday when asked for a response to harsh
words from U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, who condemned
Russia's "incredible act of aggression" in Ukraine.
"No comment at the moment," Peskov said.
Kerry threatened "very serious repercussions" from the
United States and other countries, including sanctions to
isolate Russia economically, a day after President Vladimir
Putin declared Russia had the right to intervene militarily in
its neighbour.