* Kerry condemns Russian aggression in Ukraine
* Says Russia seeks pretext to invade more of Ukraine
* Sees no evidence of threat to Russian speakers
By Lesley Wroughton
KIEV, March 4 U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry
on Tuesday condemned Russia's "act of aggression" in Ukraine's
Crimea region and said Moscow was looking for a pretext to
invade more of the country.
Visiting Kiev to show support for Ukraine's new leaders
after Russian forces took control of Crimea, Kerry said there
was no evidence to support Moscow's version of events - that
Russian speakers are in danger in Ukraine.
"The United States reaffirms our commitment to Ukraine's
sovereignty and territorial integrity according to international
law. We condemn the Russian Federation's act of aggression,"
Kerry told a news conference in the Ukrainian capital.
"It is clear that Russia has been working hard to create a
pretext for being able to invade further," he said. "Russia has
talked about Russian-speaking ordinary citizens that are under
siege. They are not. And in fact this government has acted
remarkably responsibly."
Russian forces have taken over military installations and
other buildings in Crimea, a peninsula where Russia's Black Sea
Fleet has a base. President Vladimir Putin says he reserves the
right to use force as a last resort to protect compatriots.
Washington and its Western allies are exerting pressure on
Moscow to pull back its troops or face economic sanctions and
diplomatic isolation.
After talks with Acting President Oleksandr Turchinov, Prime
Minister Arseny Yatseniuk and Foreign Minister Andriy
Deshchytsia, Kerry praised the leaders installed since
Moscow-backed Viktor Yanukovich was deposed as president last
month.
Criticising the Russian leadership, he said: "It is not
appropriate to invade a country and at the end of a barrel of a
gun dictate what you are trying to achieve."
He added: "What we are looking for here is a responsible way
to meet the needs of the parties ... of Ukraine."
ECONOMIC PACKAGE
During his visit, Kerry announced an economic package and
technical assistance for Ukraine.
A senior U.S. administration official said President Barack
Obama's administration would work with Congress to approve $1
billion in loan guarantees to help reduce the impact on
Ukrainians of proposed energy subsidy cuts as Kiev seeks
international financial assistance to avert bankruptcy.
The United States will also send technical experts to
Ukraine to advise its central bank and finance ministry on how
to deal with the country's economic challenges and help combat
corruption, the official said.
Kerry, who visited Independence Square in downtown Kiev,
where protesters for three months demanded the removal of
Yanukovich, dismissed suggestions by Putin that Russian speakers
were endangered by "lawlessness" in Ukraine.
"Here in the streets today I didn't see anybody who feels
threatened except for the potential of an invasion by Russia. I
would hope that President Putin ... will step back and listen
carefully that we would like to see this de-escalated. We are
not looking for some major confrontation," he said.
"We would like to see President Putin address the problems
not by deploying forces, not through confrontation but by
engaging in the time-honoured tradition of diplomacy, of
discussion, of negotiation."
He urged Putin to help "find a path forward which puts
everybody on a track that benefits this region a little more
effectively".
The United States will train observers for a presidential
election on May 25 to bring the electoral process in line with
international standards. A team from the Washington-based
International Monetary Fund is in Kiev to assess the state of
Ukraine's economy.
The United States, the IMF's largest member country, has
said it will support an IMF-backed lending program to Ukraine.
Part of the IMF's lending conditions are likely to include cuts
in energy subsidies that are a drain on government resources.