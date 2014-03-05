EXCLUSIVE-Libya's NOC says expects to regain Es Sider, Ras Lanuf oil ports
* Says Petroleum Facilities Guard should be placed under NOC (Adds update on production, Sanalla comment on NOC unification)
PARIS, March 5 Foreign ministers from Ukraine, Russia and Western nations agreed on Wednesday to continue discussions in coming days on how to stabilize Ukraine and presented a number of ideas for how to reach that goal, U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said.
"We agreed to continue intense discussions in the coming days with Russia, with Ukraine, in order to see how we can help normalize the situation, stabilize it, and overcome the crisis," Kerry told reporters.
"Don't assume that we did not have serious conversations which produced creative and appropriate ideas on how to resolve this, we have a number of ideas on the table," he said after meetings with counterparts from Ukraine, Russia, Britain and France in Paris.
KIEV, March 19 The International Monetary Fund has postponed a decision to disburse more aid to Ukraine in order to assess the impact of an economic blockade Kiev imposed on separatist-held territory, the IMF and Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday.
DUBAI, March 19 A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen called on Sunday for the United Nations to place a strategic port under its supervision after a helicopter attack on a boatload of Somali refugees left 42 dead.