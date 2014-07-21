KIEV, July 21 All the victims from the site where a Malaysian airliner crashed have been put into refrigerated wagons and will be taken by train to the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, Deputy Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman said on Monday.

"All the bodies have been loaded onto a special train in refrigerated wagons and we expect after 19:00 p.m. (1700 GMT) the train will set off for ... Kharkiv," he told a news conference. "All the bodies will be taken to the Netherlands." (Reporting by Pavel Polityuk, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)