BERLIN Aug 29 Former Russian oil tycoon Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, an opponent of President Vladimir Putin, said on
Friday that Moscow is lying about its involvement in Ukraine and
he urged Russians to take action to stop an "unequal" war.
"We could and we can stop what is happening. It would be
enough to take to the streets, to go on strike," the former oil
baron, who now lives in Switzerland, said in a statement.
Moscow, accused of sending troops and weapons into the
former Soviet republic to shore up a separatist insurgency, has
not acknowledged any involvement. The Russian defence ministry
has repeatedly denied the presence of its soldiers in Ukraine.
"We are fighting Ukraine - for real," he said.
Russian authorities were lying "just like they did about
Afghanistan back in the '80s and about Chechnya in the '90s," he
said.
Once Russia's richest man and head of the now defunct Yukos
oil company, 51-year-old Khodorkovsky was freed by presidential
pardon last December after spending a decade in prison.
