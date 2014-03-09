KIEV, March 9 Russian former oil tycoon Mikhail
Khodorkovsky, addressing a crowd on the square where
demonstrators rose up against Ukraine's Moscow-backed president,
said on Sunday Russia had been complicit in police violence
against the protesters.
Khodorkovsky, one of President Vladimir Putin's biggest
critics, dismissed suggestions by Moscow that the protesters are
"neo-fascists" bent on violence, saying: "Russian propaganda
lies, as always. There are no fascists or Nazis here."
Force was used against the protesters last month, he said,
"with the agreement of the Russian authorities".