MINSK, Sept 5 All sides showed a commitment to
securing peace at talks on the conflict in east Ukraine on
Friday, Kiev's envoy said on Friday, but a rebel leader said the
status of the breakaway regions in the east was not discussed.
Speaking after talks at which the rebels and Ukraine agreed
a ceasefire, Kiev's envoy, former President Leonid Kuchma, said
the first delivery of humanitarian aid under the deal would be
sent to east Ukraine on Saturday.
A representative of the OSCE security and rights watchdog,
which was present at the talks, said the deal also provided for
prisoner exchanges and the withdrawal of heavy weapons from
fighting areas.
