BERLIN Feb 21 Ukraine opposition leader Vitaly
Klitschko told German newspaper Bild on Friday that the
opposition would sign an EU-brokered deal to end a deadly
standoff with President Viktor Yanukovich, but first further
talks were needed with protesters.
"We will sign the deal," Bild quoted Klitschko as saying.
"We are prepared to do everything to obtain a peaceful
solution. I told the German foreign minister I would personally
appeal to protesters before signing.
"All arguments must be considered before it comes to a
signature," he added.
