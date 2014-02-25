KIEV Feb 25 Andriy Klyuev, a former
presidential aide who is said by the new Ukrainian authorities
to be on the run with ousted leader Viktor Yanukovich, has been
shot in the leg, his spokesman said.
Spokesman Artem Petrenko said a "trusted source" had told
him that Klyuev, the head of the presidential administration
until Yanukovich was toppled on Saturday, had come under fire
twice and was wounded, but his life was not in danger.
Petrenko said by telephone that he had not spoken to Klyuev
himself and he did not know where Klyuev was. He also said he
did not know whether Klyuev was with Yanukovich, who fled Kiev
on Friday and is wanted by the Ukrainian authorities to face
accusations of murder.
