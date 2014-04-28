KIEV, April 28 Armed pro-Russian separatists who
took control of the police headquarters in the east Ukrainian
town of Kostyantynivka have also seized the town administration
building, a spokesman for the regional government said.
"I think it's the usual demands, the same as in other towns,
the scenario doesn't change: a referendum and a federal system
of government," said Ilya Suzdaliev, a spokesman for the Donetsk
region administration, which includes Kostyantynivka.
A Reuters photographer in Kostyantynivka said he could see
about 20 gunmen controlling the town administration building. He
said they were wearing camouflage fatigues and masks.
(Reporting by Natalia Zinets in Kiev and Marko Djurica in
Kostyantynivka, Ukraine; Writing by Christian Lowe)