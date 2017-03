KIEV May 3 Ukrainian forces have retaken the security service headquarters in the eastern town of Kramatorsk, south of rebel stronghold Slaviansk, the country's Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

"Now it is under the control of the National Guard," the ministry said in a statement. Local television showed pictures of armoured personnel carriers moving through the town. (reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Pravin Char)