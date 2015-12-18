MOSCOW Dec 18 Ukraine effectively admitted its default on a $3 billion Russian debt when it on Friday introduced a moratorium on its repayment, the Kremlin said.

"This is the recognition of their default," Dmitry Peskov, spokesman to Russian President Vladimir Putin, told reporters on a conference call. "Effectively, there are only legal prospects now." (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov)