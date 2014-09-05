MOSCOW, Sept 5 The Kremlin welcomed the
ceasefire reached by Kiev and pro-Russian rebels on Friday and
urged all sides to observe it closely, Russian news agencies
reported.
"The Russian presidential office welcomes the signing of
the protocol in Minsk," Interfax news agency quoted President
Vladimir Putin's spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, as saying.
He noted the agreement followed initiatives by Putin and
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko and added: "Moscow hopes
all the provisions of the document and the agreements reached
will be thoroughly observed by the parties and that the
negotiating process will continue until the crisis in Ukraine is
fully resolved."
