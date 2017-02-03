MOSCOW Feb 3 Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov
said on Friday he hoped that pro-Russian separatists in eastern
Ukraine had enough ammunition to respond to what he called
aggressive actions by the Ukrainian army.
"The main thing is to persuade Kiev to drop such reckless
actions which are capable of undermining the Minsk peace
process," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.
Ukrainian authorities and pro-Russian separatists accused
each other on Thursday of carrying out fresh artillery attacks
on frontline residential areas in eastern Ukraine, resulting in
civilian casualties on both sides.
(Reporting and writing by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew
Osborn)