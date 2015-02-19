MOSCOW Feb 19 A phone call between leaders of
Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France to discuss the
implementation of last week's agreements to end the Ukraine
conflict will take place on Thursday, RIA news agency reported
on Thursday, citing Kremlin's spokesman.
Dmitry Peskov, the spokesman, said the call between Russian
President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko,
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Francois
Hollande, initially planned for Wednesday, did not take place
due to scheduling issues.
"It will take place today," RIA quoted Peskov as saying.
