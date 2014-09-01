* Shift in Kremlin language steps up pressure on Kiev
MOSCOW, Sept 1 A shift in President Vladimir
Putin's language on the conflict in eastern Ukraine reflects a
transformation in the situation on the battlefield and sounds a
warning to Kiev to negotiate sooner rather than later.
Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quick to tell
journalists that the Kremlin leader was not demanding
independence for pro-Russian separatists when he said on Sunday
that talks should take place immediately "on the political
organisation of society and statehood in southeastern Ukraine".
But in the context of the separatist war in which the rebels
have made startling gains in the space of a week - with the
help, Ukraine and its Western allies say, of Russian tanks and
troops - the formulation had an ominous ring for Kiev.
It was the first time that Putin had publicly talked about
"statehood" in the eastern Russian-speaking regions where rebels
are fighting to break away from Ukraine, in a war that has
killed some 2,600 people since April.
The implication was that if Ukraine fails to reach a quick
settlement with the rebels on "federalisation", the term Moscow
has previously used for enhanced autonomy in the east, then it
may find itself facing demands for something much bigger.
"I think it's a conscious or unconscious hint that the
longer the situation lasts, and the longer it takes Kiev to
discuss it, the worse the conditions will be," said Fyodor
Lukyanov, editor-in-chief of the journal Russia in Global
Affairs.
After the past week's rebel advances, he said, "I think as a
minimum, Ukrainian leaders are being given to understand by
Moscow: whatever you do, you will not win this war. Therefore it
will either go on endlessly or, as (Putin) said yesterday,
substantive negotiations are needed."
In another significant shift in terminology, the name used
by the rebels for their eastern lands - Novorossiya, or New
Russia - appears increasingly to be part of Kremlin parlance.
Putin first used the expression in April, calling it a
Tsarist-era name for territory that had historically been
Russian but was incorporated, "God knows why", into Ukraine in
the early years of Soviet power in the 1920s.
Ukrainians consider the term deeply offensive and say it
shows Moscow's imperial ambition to wrest territory from their
thousand-year-old state, which has had shifting frontiers during
centuries of dominance by Austria, Poland, Lithuania and Russia.
Putin's spokesman Peskov used the term again on Sunday, and
the Kremlin website on Aug. 29 published a message to the rebels
entitled "Russian President Vladimir Putin has appealed to the
militia of Novorossiya".
GUESSING GAME
The language coming from the Kremlin appears calculated to
increase pressure on Kiev, while keeping Ukraine and the West
guessing about Moscow's ultimate objective.
Russia denies intervening in Ukraine militarily despite the
protestations of Europe and the United States, and in the face
of overwhelming evidence including satellite imagery, eyewitness
reports and the capture of Russian soldiers on the territory of
its former Soviet neighbour.
What is indisputable is that the separatists, in the space
of a week, have recovered from the brink of defeat, opening a
new southern front and breaking through to the coast of the Azov
Sea, where they succeeded in shelling a Ukrainian navy vessel
from the shore on Sunday.
With the rebels firmly back on the offensive, Putin may
calculate he can ease back on covert Russian military support
and thereby avoid a threatened new round of Western sanctions
and a further escalation of tension with NATO, which holds a
summit in Wales this week.
As if to emphasise that Russia can turn to powerful
alternative partners if further sanctions materialise, he
presided on Monday over a ceremony to mark the start of work on
Gazprom's 4,000 km (2,500 mile) 'Power of Siberia'
pipeline, part of a $400 billion deal to supply Russian gas to
China for the next three decades.
Against such an uncertain background - military, political
and economic - Putin himself has said in the past week there is
no knowing how and when the Ukraine crisis will be resolved.
Russia has several models for the outcomes of "frozen
conflicts" that have allowed it to keep leverage over neighbours
since the Soviet Union broke up.
Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in March. In other
parts of the former Soviet Union, Russian troops defend a
breakaway region of Moldova without recognising its
independence, and safeguard two rebel regions of Georgia that
Moscow recognised after a brief war in 2008.
Some analysts speculate Putin might settle for a solution in
eastern Ukraine that resembles Bosnia's Serb Republic - an
entity formally within Ukraine with sufficient power and
autonomy to block Kiev from adopting any course of action that
Moscow opposes, in particular any attempt to join NATO.
Lukyanov said Putin himself may not know the final
objective.
"I don't think there is any clear model, and the target is
moving," he said. "He doesn't have a strategic plan, but at each
step he understands what needs to be done."
