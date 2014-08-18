BERLIN Aug 18 Russia on Monday said all issues related to it sending a humanitarian convoy to Ukraine had been resolved but said no progress has been made in talks toward a ceasefire or political solution to the fighting in the east of the country.

Following talks between Russia, Germany, France and Ukraine in Berlin on Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said "all questions have been resolved ... regarding the humanitarian issue."

But he added, at a news conference in Berlin: "We are not able to report on positive results on reaching a ceasefire and on the political process." (Reporting by Alissa de Carbonnel and Katya Golubkova in MOSCOW and Stephen Brown in BERLIN; Editing by Christian Lowe)