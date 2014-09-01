MOSCOW, Sept 1 Russia Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said Ukrainian forces must pull back from positions from
which they can hit civilian targets, and negotiations taking
place on Monday should seek an immediate ceasefire in eastern
Ukraine.
"They must leave positions from which they can harm the
civilian population," Lavrov told students in Moscow. "I very
much count on today's negotiations being devoted above all to
the task of agreeing an immediate ceasefire, without
conditions."
The talks in the Belarussian capital Minsk will bring
together representatives of Russia, Ukraine, the OSCE security
forum and separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.
(Reporting by Mark Trevelyan, editing by Thomas Grove)