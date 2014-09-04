MOSCOW, Sept 4 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Thursday Moscow was ready to take "practical
steps" to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine under proposals made
by President Vladimir Putin.
"We hope that the calls (by Putin) will be heard, especially
by Kiev, (and the rebel leaders of) Donetsk and Luhansk," he was
quoted as saying by Interfax news agency.
Offering to cooperate with the Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe, he said: "Along with the OSCE we are
ready to take practical steps towards de-escalation."
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy Heritage)