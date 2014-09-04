MOSCOW, Sept 4 Moscow accused Washington on
Thursday of backing what it called the "party of war" in Kiev
and said it was counting on a response from the leadership in
Ukraine and rebels in its east to a Kremlin ceasefire plan.
"The surge in anti-Russian rhetoric that we have seen
exactly when there is a very active effort to seek a political
solution shows that the party of war in Kiev has active external
support, in this case from the United States," Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov told a news conference.
In contrast, he said, Russia was "doing and will do"
everything in its power to secure peace in eastern Ukraine.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk; Writing by Alissa de Carbonnel,
editing by Elizabeth Piper)