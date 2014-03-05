MOSCOW, March 5 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov has told EU foreign policy chief Catherine Ashton an
EU-brokered agreement signed on Feb. 21 should be the basis for
stabilising the situation in Ukraine, the ministry said on
Wednesday.
In a statement, Russia's Foreign Ministry said at a meeting
on Tuesday "Lavrov emphasised that the normalisation of the
situation in that country should be based on the founding
principles of the agreement about regulating the crisis in
Ukraine on Feb. 21".
He said the agreement foresaw constitutional reform which
would take into account the wishes of all regions in Ukraine.