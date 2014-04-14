MOSCOW, April 14 Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei
Lavrov said on Monday Ukraine's Russian-speaking eastern regions
should be involved in drafting the constitution that should be
put to a referendum, mooted by Kiev, on the type of state
Ukraine should be.
Speaking at a news conference after meeting his Sudanese
counterpart, Lavrov said it was not in Russia's interests for
Ukraine to break up, but that Moscow wanted all citizens of the
country to be given equal treatment by Kiev.
He denied Ukrainian and U.S. allegations that Russia had
undercover agents fomenting unrest in eastern Ukraine, and said
he was seeking explanation of media reports that the director of
the CIA, John Brennan, had visited Kiev.
(Reporting by Alissa De Carbonnel; Writing by Christian Lowe,
editing by Jason Bush)