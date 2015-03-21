MOSCOW, March 21 Russia appealed to Germany and
France on Saturday to ensure Kiev does not try to incite
violence in east Ukraine to encourage the United States to send
Ukrainian forces lethal weapons.
Paris and Berlin helped mediate a peace deal in the
Belarussian capital Minsk on Feb. 12 to try to end fighting
between government forces and pro-Russian separatists in eastern
Ukraine but the truce remains fragile.
In an interview with Russian television, Russian Foreign
Minister Sergei Lavrov said he was concerned Kiev might stage
"provocations" to try to persuade the United States that it
should aid Kiev by sending it lethal weapons.
"Provocateurs in Kiev ... could try to 'whip something up'
in the expectation that this will influence the world public and
weapons will flow into Ukraine," he told the new programme Vesti
on Saturday with Sergei Brilev.
"I am convinced that Berlin and Paris, as the most important
players ..., should prevent such a turn of events."
Lavrov also repeated Russia's opposition to United Nations
peacekeepers being sent to the east.
The United States has been considering whether to provide
lethal weapons to Ukraine but has taken no decision on this yet.
Kiev accuses Moscow of not carrying out the terms of the
Minsk agreements. It and the West say Russia backs the
separatists in east Ukraine with weapons and troops but Moscow
denies this.
More than 6,000 people have been killed in almost one year
of fighting in the east. The truce there is fragile, with Moscow
and Kiev clashing publicly over who is to blame for the failure
to carry out all the steps outlined in the Minsk agreements.
The European Union and the United States have imposed
economic sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine crisis, which has
caused the worst strains in relations between the West and
Moscow since the end of the Cold War.
EU leaders decided on Thursday that the sanctions would stay
in place until the peace deal is fully implemented, effectively
extending them to the end of the year if need be.
(Reporting and writing by Katya Golubkova, Editing by Timothy
Heritage)