MOSCOW Jan 21 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow would do all it could to resolve the crisis in Ukraine following a surge in fighting in the east of the country.

Ukraine said on Tuesday Russian regular forces had attacked Ukrainian government forces in the country's east. At a news conference, Lavrov did not immediately address the accusation but Moscow has denied such accusations in the past.

Lavrov said Russia did not want a new Cold War and that the West would not be able to isolate his country. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Lidia Kelly and Thomas Grove, Writing by Timothy Heritage, editing by Elizabeth Piper)