MOSCOW Jan 21 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Wednesday Moscow would do all it could to resolve
the crisis in Ukraine following a surge in fighting in the east
of the country.
Ukraine said on Tuesday Russian regular forces had attacked
Ukrainian government forces in the country's east. At a news
conference, Lavrov did not immediately address the accusation
but Moscow has denied such accusations in the past.
Lavrov said Russia did not want a new Cold War and that the
West would not be able to isolate his country.
