PARIS, March 30 Russian Foreign minister Sergei
Lavrov said on Sunday that Moscow and Washington had agreed to
work with the Ukrainian government and the country's people to
overcome the crisis, after meeting U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry, Russian agencies reported.
"We have agreed to work with the Ukrainian government and
people to achieve progress in rights of minorities and
linguistic rights," Lavrov told reporters after talks that
lasted four hours, Interfax reported.
Lavrov and Kerry met following a phone call between U.S.
President Barack Obama and his Russian counterpart Vladimir
Putin last week, as both sides move to ease tensions in the
worst East-West standoff since the Cold War.
He also said Russia and the United States agreed it was
necessary to seek "points of tangency" in order to reach a
common position on the diplomatic resolution of the crisis.
(Reporting by Alexei Anishchuk, writing by Megan Davies)