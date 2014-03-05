EXCLUSIVE-Libya's NOC says expects to regain Es Sider, Ras Lanuf oil ports
* Says Petroleum Facilities Guard should be placed under NOC (Adds update on production, Sanalla comment on NOC unification)
MOSCOW, March 5 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow and Western powers agreed that the Ukrainian government and opposition need to stick to the EU-brokered peace deal after meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.
Speaking to media after talks with Kerry in Paris, Lavrov said the two sides agreed to join efforts to help Ukraine to reach the agreement signed in Kiev on Feb. 21.
Since the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich, Russia has accused Ukraine's new leaders of violating the deal.
* Says Petroleum Facilities Guard should be placed under NOC (Adds update on production, Sanalla comment on NOC unification)
KIEV, March 19 The International Monetary Fund has postponed a decision to disburse more aid to Ukraine in order to assess the impact of an economic blockade Kiev imposed on separatist-held territory, the IMF and Ukrainian authorities said on Sunday.
DUBAI, March 19 A Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen called on Sunday for the United Nations to place a strategic port under its supervision after a helicopter attack on a boatload of Somali refugees left 42 dead.