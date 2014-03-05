MOSCOW, March 5 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Moscow and Western powers agreed that the Ukrainian government and opposition need to stick to the EU-brokered peace deal after meeting U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, Russian news agencies reported on Wednesday.

Speaking to media after talks with Kerry in Paris, Lavrov said the two sides agreed to join efforts to help Ukraine to reach the agreement signed in Kiev on Feb. 21.

Since the ouster of President Viktor Yanukovich, Russia has accused Ukraine's new leaders of violating the deal.