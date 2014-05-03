MOSCOW May 3 Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov has told his U.S. counterpart John Kerry that the U.S.
should use its influence to make Ukraine's government
immediately stop military operations in south-east Ukraine, the
Russian foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.
Lavrov also said that it was important that the mediating
role of the OSCE was increased to secure Kiev's fulfillment of
the Geneva declaration on de-escalating tensions in Ukraine.
"Chances of this still exist," the statement said, as long
as all Ukrainian regions are represented in a national dialogue
on constitutional reform, and "terrorists" from the Right Sector
group are curbed.
(Reporting by Jason Bush, editing by Megan Davies)