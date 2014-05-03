(Adds details about Lavrov conversation with German minister)
MOSCOW May 3 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov has told his U.S. counterpart John Kerry that the U.S.
should use its influence to make Ukraine's government
immediately stop military operations in south-east Ukraine, the
Russian foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Lavrov also said that it was important that the mediating
role of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe
(OSCE) was increased to secure Kiev's fulfilment of the Geneva
declaration on de-escalating tensions in Ukraine.
"Chances of this still exist," the ministry said in a
statement, as long as all Ukrainian regions are represented in a
national dialogue on constitutional reform, and "terrorists"
from the Right Sector - a Ukrainian nationalist group in western
Ukraine - group are curbed.
Lavrov, in a phone conversation with German Foreign Minister
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, also said he was concerned about
reports that Ukraine's army was preparing to storm cities in
south-east Ukraine including Slaviansk, according to a statement
from the foreign ministry.
The town of Slaviansk in eastern Ukraine has been turned
into heavily fortified redoubt by pro-Russian separatists.
On Saturday Ukraine said it was pressing on with an
offensive in the area for a second day, and had recaptured a
television tower and a security services building from rebels in
Kramatorsk, a town near the rebel stronghold of Slaviansk.
Steinmeier agreed that violence should halt, the statement
said.
