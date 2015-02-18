MOSCOW Feb 18 U.S. Secretary of State John
Kerry and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussed over
the phone on Wednesday the implementation of a peace deal to end
the conflict in east Ukraine, the foreign ministry said in a
statement.
"The minister pointed out the importance of direct dialogue
between Kiev, Donetsk and Luhansk, including a speedy end to
armed clashes in the area of Debaltseve, and reiterated the
obligations of the Ukrainian authorities to (conduct)
constitutional reform and provide Donbass with a special
status," the ministry said in a statement.
The two sides also discussed schedule of possible bilateral
contacts.
(Reporting by Lidia Kelly, Editing by Thomas Grove)