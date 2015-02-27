Egypt receives third batch of Rafale warplanes
CAIRO, April 5 Egypt on Wednesday received the third batch of Rafale warplanes from France as part of a 5.2 billion euro ($5.5 billion) contract signed in 2015.
MOSCOW Feb 27 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry may meet in Geneva on March 2, RIA news agency reported on Friday. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, writing by Elizabeth Piper, editing by Timothy Heritage)
CAIRO, April 5 Egypt on Wednesday received the third batch of Rafale warplanes from France as part of a 5.2 billion euro ($5.5 billion) contract signed in 2015.
NEW YORK, April 5 Oil prices eased from one-month highs on Wednesday, as support from an outage at the largest UK North Sea oilfield was offset by a surprise increase in U.S. crude inventories to a record high limited price gains.
NEW YORK, April 5 U.S. stocks rose on Wednesday, with the Nasdaq hitting a fresh all-time high on strong U.S. private sector-jobs data, which also lifted the dollar as it backed forecasts for at least two more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve this year.