MOSCOW Jan 21 Moscow has been presented with no
evidence of Russian soldiers and weapons entering east Ukraine
despite Western accusations that Russia is reinforcing rebels
there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.
He said pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine hold more
territory than assigned to them under a ceasefire agreement but
that Russia has received assurances from them that they will
retreat to a previously agreed separation line.
