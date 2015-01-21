MOSCOW Jan 21 Moscow has been presented with no evidence of Russian soldiers and weapons entering east Ukraine despite Western accusations that Russia is reinforcing rebels there, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday.

He said pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine hold more territory than assigned to them under a ceasefire agreement but that Russia has received assurances from them that they will retreat to a previously agreed separation line.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Lidia Kelly, Writing by Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)