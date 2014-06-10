ST PETERSBURG, Russia, June 10 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday it was necessary to seek a ceasefire between government forces and separatists in Ukraine, and the start of nationwide talks on the country's future.

"We are convinced - and our partners share this view, as far as I understand, that regardless of various interpretations of various events that have taken place during the Ukraine crisis, today it is indispensable to focus on the unconditional and immediate ceasefire and the start of dialogue," Lavrov told a news conference after meeting his German and Polish counterparts. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Writing by Steve Gutterman, editing by Elizabeth Piper)