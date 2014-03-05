MOSCOW, March 5 Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov
said on Wednesday that Russia cannot order pro-Russian armed
groups in Ukraine's Crimea region to return to their bases
because they are "self-defence" forces and do not answer to
Moscow.
Western states are discussing a potential resolution to the
crisis ignited by Russian intervention in Crimea under which
Russia would pull back its forces to their bases on the Black
Sea peninsula and allow in international monitors.
Speaking in Madrid in remarks shown on Russian television,
Lavrov repeated Russia's assertion that armed men deployed there
are not Russian forces, said Russian naval personnel were in
normal positions and said it was up to Crimean and Ukrainian
authorities to grant international observers access.