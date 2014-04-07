GLOBAL MARKETS-Sterling slips as Brexit talks get green light, stocks subdued before Fed
* UK parliament passes Brexit bill as Scotland demands referendum
MOSCOW, April 7 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told his German counterpart on Monday that "international assistance" was needed in Ukraine to help carry out constitutional reform, his ministry said in a statement.
Lavrov told Frank-Walter Steinmeier in a telephone conversation that it was necessary "to take urgent efforts to organise international assistance for the soonest start of a national dialogue of all political forces and regions of Ukraine ... in order to openly agree on a mutually acceptable constitutional reform." (Reporting By Alexei Anishchuk; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
CALGARY, Alberta, March 13 Shippers have taken up Transcanada Corp's sweetened offer to move natural gas on its Mainline pipeline, the company said on Monday, granting Canada's remote western plays a boost against more easily accessible American counterparts.
TOKYO, March 14 Crude oil prices hovered near three-month lows on Tuesday in early Asian trading as investors await key reports and data that may shed light on a supply overhang in the global market.