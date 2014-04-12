By Alessandra Prentice
MOSCOW, April 12 Marine Le Pen, leader of
France's far-right National Front, blamed the European Union for
declaring a new Cold War on Russia that would hurt all
concerned, Russian media reported on Saturday as she paid an
official visit to Moscow.
Europe-Russia relations are at their lowest ebb in decades
after President Vladimir Putin's annexation of Crimea prompted
the EU to impose sanctions on dozens of prominent Russian
officials and lawmakers.
However Le Pen, along with other Eurosceptic leaders of the
far left and nationalist right, believe the original fault lies
with Brussels for offering closer ties with Ukraine, a move
Russia opposes.
"I am surprised a Cold War on Russia has been declared in
the European Union," French National Front leader Le Pen said at
a meeting with Sergei Naryshkin, speaker of the Russian
parliament's lower house.
"It's not in line with traditional, friendly relations nor
with the economic interests of our country or EU countries and
harms future relations," Russian news agency Interfax quoted her
as saying in its Russian-language service.
Her comments echo those of Austrian far-right leader
Heinz-Christian Strache who has openly sided with Putin,
condemning the EU sanctions as a farce. Le Pen's Dutch political
partner Geert Wilders has also said the EU made the first
mistake.
The way Europe has handled the crisis over Ukraine could
become an issue in the European Parliament elections in May.
Opinion polls suggest right-wing nationalist parties will
perform well. French polls show the National Front emerging as
the leading French party in the European elections.
At the meeting with Le Pen, Naryshkin, who is one of the
officials hit by the EU's asset freezes and travel bans,
stressed the importance of Russia's ties with France, but said
relations had been strained by "Russophobic, anti-Russia
campaigns" instigated by several European countries.
The United States and the EU, worried that Putin could seek
to take control of parts of eastern and southern Ukraine, have
warned they could impose broader sanctions affecting entire
sectors of Russia's economy if he escalates the crisis.
Emboldened by the Kremlin's annexation of Crimea,
pro-Russian groups in Ukraine's east have occupied public
buildings in three cities, a move Kiev officials say Russian
forces may use as a pretext to cross the border to protect the
activists, though Moscow denies this.
Le Pen, a tough-talking former lawyer, said Ukraine's
eastern regions should be allowed to choose greater independence
from Kiev.
"The idea of federalism would give regions the chance of
broad autonomy, to determine their destiny independently,"
Interfax quoted her as saying.
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Stephen Powell)