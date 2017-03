MOSCOW May 14 Ukraine's next president, to be elected on May 25, will not be fully legitimate, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament said in an interview broadcast on Wednesday.

"We consider the current Ukrainian regime illegitimate. Of course, the degree of legitimacy of the regime or the president elected on May 25 if the election takes place, in my opinion, will not be full," he told state-controlled Rossiya-24 television.

(Reporting by Ludmila Danilova, writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Timothy Heritage)