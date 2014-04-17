BRUSSELS, April 17 The European Union is willing to hold talks with Russia and Ukraine on gas security, it said in reply to a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin in which he warned of gas supply disruption.

"We believe that this approach allows for the most useful process with the Russian Federation and other third parties," European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso said in his reply to Putin, released by the European Commission on Thursday.

Putin warned EU leaders a week ago that Russia would cut natural gas supplies to Ukraine if it did not pay its bills and said this could lead to a reduction of onward deliveries to Europe. (Reporting by Barbara Lewis)