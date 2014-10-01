BRUSSELS Oct 1 An EU-Ukraine trade deal at the
centre of tensions between Russia and the West can only be
changed by Brussels and Kiev, the head of the European
Commission told Russia's President Vladimir Putin in a letter on
Wednesday.
Putin wants more three-way negotiations to amend the EU's
accord with Kiev, which Russia says will hurt its own economy,
and has threatened to curtail Ukraine's access to Russian
markets if Kiev implements the deal.
"In this context, we have strong concerns about the recent
adoption of a decree by the Russian government proposing new
trade barriers between Russia and Ukraine," Barroso said in his
letter, released by his office.
"The Association Agreement (between the EU and
Ukraine)remains a bilateral agreement and ... in line with
international law, any adaptations to it can only be made at the
request of one of the parties and with the agreement of the
other," Barroso wrote.
