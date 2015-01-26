BRUSSELS Jan 26 The United States has "more tools" available to increase pressure on Russia over Ukraine, if required, U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Monday.

"I think we have seen that the sanctions work to create real stress in the economy. We have more tools. I am not today going to enumerate what the tools are but we have more tools," Lew told a news conference in Brussels. (Reporting by Adrian Croft; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)